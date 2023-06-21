Vijayawada: Call to implement Hindi in railways official work

Vijayawada : The South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, conducted the 183rd Divisional Official Language Implementation Committee meeting here on Tuesday, under the Chairmanship of Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada.

Addressing the committee members, Shivendra Mohan congratulated all the officers for securing second place in Akhil Railway Hindi Drama Competition held at Kapurthala in March 2023. The DRM insisted on the importance of the implementation of the official language for national integration. He reiterated that it is the responsibility of all the Central government offices to implement Hindi in the day-to-day official work. He gave suggestions regarding the implementation of Rajbhasha in day-to-day work.

M Srikanth, ADRM, Operations, lauded the efforts of the Hindi Department of Vijayawada Division in official language implementation in day-to-day working. D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM, Infrastructure & Additional Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari; Dr L Ravikanth, ACMS, Administration; and other officials attended the meeting.