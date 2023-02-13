Vijayawada: Call to learn mother tongue

Vijayawada(NTR District): Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu asked the public not to ignore the mother tongue even after learning English and added that parents should make the children learn their mother tongue.

He visited Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yenamalakuduru in Krishna district on Sunday. During his visit, the temple authorities and priests accorded a warm welcome to him as per the tradition. He performed special pujas.

Later speaking to the media, the former Vice-President suggested that everyone must learn their mother tongue. Stating that our ancestors constructed temples for the protection and preservation of Dharma and for getting mental peace, he stated that if we protect Dharma, it will protect us.

He suggested the public to go to bed early at night and wake up at sunrise, which will make humans healthy. "Cell phone will become 'Hell Phone', if used excessively. Cell phones should be used only to a limited extent.," he added.

Venkaiah Naidu said that around 80 per cent urban people were affected by coronavirus compared to villagers, who are living by mingling with the nature by using natural resources such as sunlight, pure air and other things. He said that the tradition and Indian culture must be preserved.

Later, he participated in Surya Yagam on the temple premises.