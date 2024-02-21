Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Canara Bank donates Rs 1L to Flag Day fund
Canara Bank donated Rs one lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund in the presence of NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao here on Tuesday.
Addressing the gathering, collector appreciated Canara Bank for donating Rs one lakh to the Flag Day fund taking it as social responsibility. He advised everyone to donate liberally to the fund to help the families of the armed forces who are sacrificing their lives for protecting our mother land.
The NTR district stood first in the two Telugu states by providing Rs 41.22 lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund-2022. He wished that the first place would continue in the subsequent years also. Deputy General Manager of the circle office of Canara Bank Ch Vinay Kumar Acharya, office superintendent of the District Sainik Welfare Y Eswara Rao and others were present.