  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Canara Bank donates Rs 1L to Flag Day fund

Collector S Dilli Rao receiving donation for Armed Forces Flag Day fund from officials of Canara Bank on Tuesday
x

Collector S Dilli Rao receiving donation for Armed Forces Flag Day fund from officials of Canara Bank on Tuesday

Highlights

Canara Bank donated Rs one lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund in the presence of NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao here on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: Canara Bank donated Rs one lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund in the presence of NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, collector appreciated Canara Bank for donating Rs one lakh to the Flag Day fund taking it as social responsibility. He advised everyone to donate liberally to the fund to help the families of the armed forces who are sacrificing their lives for protecting our mother land.

The NTR district stood first in the two Telugu states by providing Rs 41.22 lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund-2022. He wished that the first place would continue in the subsequent years also. Deputy General Manager of the circle office of Canara Bank Ch Vinay Kumar Acharya, office superintendent of the District Sainik Welfare Y Eswara Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X