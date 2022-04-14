Vijayawada: Cashless hospitalisation for retired bank staff

Vijayawada: K Venkateswara Rao, assistant general secretary of Association of Retired IOB Employees (ARISE) to Vijayawada Region, explained in detail about IBA Group Medical Insurance Scheme for IOB retirees. The insurer is National Insurance Company Ltd and its TPA is ERICSON.

He addressed the get-together of IOB retirees and family pensioners at Maheswari College for Competitive Exams here on Wednesday.

Venkateswara Rao advised the members to approach Network Hospitals if hospitalisation is required and to avail Cashless facility. He elaborately explained the procedure to submit non-cashless medical claim if the hospital is not in Network list of Hospitals.

Organising Secretary to AP and Telangana States KBG Tilak informed the members that Indian Banks Association was directed by the Supreme Court to submit the report of the sub-committee on revision of pension before April 20, 2022. Tilak also said that president and general secretary of AIBPARC sent representation to the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, Union Ministry of Finance on March 8 to help the super senior citizens (Pre-November 2002 retirees) by sanctioning 100 percent DA neutralisation on par with the Government and the RBI pensioners.

IOB retirees K Raja Raghavendra Rao and D Siva Prasad (Age 70 yrs) were felicitated in this connection. The members from Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Kakinada attended. V Lakshminayana proposed a vote of thanks.