Vijayawada: ‘Celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi’

Vijayawada : Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris are completely prohibited and permission is required for installation of Pandals.

AP Pollution Control Board Environmental Engineer K Venkateswara Rao on Friday issued a press note to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi. In the press, he mentioned that manufacture and sale of Plaster of Paris idols should be banned.

Those, who manufacture more than 100 idols, must register and obtain a trade license from the local body concerned. ‘Due to usage of Plaster of Paris idols water bodies, environment and aquatic life will be damaged on a large scale.’ He suggested to use idols less than three feet in height and made with natural colors.

Adequate safety measures should be taken while giving permission to Ganesh festival mandapams. Fireworks and setting up amplifiers with loud noise should not be done. Entertainment programmes should be traditional without profanity and dances. He altered that there will be inspections by police, revenue and pollution control board on the places where idols are made.

Panchayat Secretary and Municipal Commissioner should check the field level and accord permissions. The height of idols must be considered while giving permission. Sound system permission from police department is mandatory. Mapping of idol areas and route plan should be prepared in advance and informed to the concerned SHOs during immersion.

The dates and time for idols’ immersion should be informed in advance to the organisers of the canopies. The organisers have been advised to prepare a plan in advance without any traffic disruption during the immersions. Heavy cranes, ropes and other arrangements are required in the immersion area should be in place. ULBs and industries are requested to distribute clay idols on a large scale.