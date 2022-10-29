Vijayawada: Cement firms told to supply adequate quantity for govt works

Vijayawada: Minister for mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy appealed to cement companies to see that there is no scarcity of cement for government developmental projects.

Interacting with representatives of cement companies at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister said that the state government has taken up housing under Nadu-Nedu programme in a big way. However, he expressed concern over the failure of some cement companies to supply cement delaying the project works. He said that the state government is ready to clear the bills immediately.

The minister said that the state government is ready to solve the problems of cement companies and at the same time, asked the companies to extend cooperation in supply of cement as per the requirement to complete the developmental projects in time.

Principal secretary of mines Gopalkrishna Dwivedi and others were present.