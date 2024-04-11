Vijayawada: ‘ Chandrababu Naidu is Ganga before polls, Chandramukhi after’

Vijayawada : Asthe campaign heat is picking up, the war of words between the YSRCP and TDP is becoming shriller. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked the people not to believe the Opposition parties and lose the benefits the people were enjoying now.

He said the people should know that before elections TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu behaves like Ganga and after the elections he turns into Chandramukhi.



During ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra at Piduguralla on Wednesday, Jagan said Naidu was promising 20 lakh jobs but his track record shows that the last time he did not give more than 32,000 jobs, while the YSRCP gave 2,31,000 jobs.



Expressing surprise over Chandrababu’s promise to volunteers to raise their remuneration to Rs 10,000, Jagan said this was an endorsement of the vision of Jagan’s government.



He said how can Naidu pay Rs 10,000 while his political ally Pawan Kalyan alleged that volunteers were resorting to human trafficking and girls had gone missing in the state and that volunteers are working for Jagan. Taking potshots at Naidu, Jagan said the TDP chief changes colours like chameleon. His life is full of “lies, deceit and backstabbing of his father-in-law NTR.”



The Chief Minister said Naidu is well versed in scoot and loot.It was he who was responsible for the recent delay in the distribution of social pensions which resulted in the death of over 30 old people. He said the YSRCP government had given benefits to each house both in terms of welfare and development. He cautioned the people that if the alliance government comes to power, all the ongoing welfare schemes would be stopped.



He called upon the people not to believe the “yellow media” campaign which was trying to show a “donkey and horse.” This alliance cannot run or match the present government.



He said the YSRCP government had brought revolutionary changes in health and education sectors, gave jobs to 1.35 lakh people and created volunteers’ system which even the alliance has now recognized and praised.

He said the Opposition knows they cannot defeat the YSRCP alone and hence have resorted to joint attack. But he said he was not scared as the people were with him and the YSRCP.

