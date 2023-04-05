Vijayawada: Chennai team bags first prize in hackathon

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Institute Innovation Council of PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Vijayawada, organised 24-hour national-level Hackathon, CODEASTHRA-2023 at its campus in Kanuru, Vijayawada, for the first time. The total prize money worth more than Rs 2 lakh was given to the winning teams and other teams participated from across the country.

In all, 38 teams were scrutinised in the initial rounds held during March 2023. Out of which, a total of 14 teams were selected for the grand finale held on April 1 and 2. The participating teams gave solutions to various themes such as cyber security, medical and health, waste management, education and agricultural sectors. The students showcased skill in the area of applications such as IOT, AI&ML, Block Chain and Open Innovation.

While addressing the students during the event, Dr K Sivaji Babu, Principal of PVPSIT, said that the college has given special emphasis on innovation and held this hackathon to create an integrated platform among young minds from various parts of the country to solve societal problems.

Dr Jagadish Vengala, Convenor, IIC, informed the winning teams and Team 'Technocrats' from SVCE, Chennai, bagged first prize for the healthcare application and Teamstack from CBIT, Hyderabad, bagged second prize for the theme on online technology for education.

He said Team 'PCAS Hackers' from Patrician College of Arts and Science, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, bagged third prize for the theme of hand gesture recognition for differently abled people. The teams from Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam participated in the event.