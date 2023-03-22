Vijayawada: Chief ticket inspector Mathews realises Rs 1.02 cr from ticketless

Vijayawada(NTR district): Chief Ticket Inspector of Gudivada Squad MJ Mathews collected a whopping amount of Rs 1,02,35,710 from the commuters travelling without ticket, irregular travelling and un-booked luggage as penalty across the Division and topped the list among ticket checking staff of Vijayawada Division, according to a communiqué from Railway PRO Nusrat Mandrupkar.

She said in a statement here on Tuesday that Mathews registered a total of 12,707 cases against ticketless and irregular travellers. He always makes dedicated efforts to tackle the ticketless travel menace. In the current year, he booked 5810 cases against ticketless travellers and realised Rs 61,02,080 as penalty while he also realised a penalty Rs 41,33,630 from irregular travellers by registering 6900 cases. During his illustrious career of 25 years, he was bestowed with General Manager's, Divisional Railway Manager's and Principal Chief Commercial Manager's Awards for his exemplary service and immaculate record in ticket checking earnings.

DRM Shivendra Mohan commended Mathews for his exemplary performance and dedication. He also congratulated the entire commercial wing for their continuous efforts in curbing ticketless and irregular travel. He said that Vijayawada Division has been continuously undertaking intensive ticket checking drives to curb unauthorised travel and curtail any inconvenience to the bona fide rail passengers.

Similarly, eight other Ticket Checking Staff of SCR recorded more than Rs one crore earnings in the current financial year. The staff includes seven from Secunderabad Division and one from Guntakal Division.