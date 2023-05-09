Vijayawada: Children taught to make Cherial masks

Vijayawada(NTR district): The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh launched a two-day campaign to train children in making Cherial face masks with coconut shells at Vasavya Children’s Home situated at Kanuru on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Training was given to the children, mostly orphans, at the children’s home in mask making as part of the campaign of the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh, said B Sujata, executive committee member of the Council. She told newsmen that the masks would be prepared with sawdust, tamarind seed powder, and natural colours.

The girls of Chinmay Vijaya Ashram at Kaza village in Guntur district were also given training in the afternoon on the same day.

The training in making masks would continue on the next day with giving training to the teachers of Seva Bharati at Mahanadu road and the children of Navajivan Bala Bhavan of Don Bosco would be given training in the evening.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali secretary G Rashmi, members of Crafts of Council of Andhra Pradesh, trainers D Vinay Kumar, Prasad, and Syamala, and others

participated.