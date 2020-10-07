Vijayawada: Civic chief felicitated for services during Coronavirus time

Vijayawada: Popular Shoe Mart Charities and the CPI city unit felicitated Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and the sanitation workers in Ajit Singh Nagar on Tuesday for rendering services to the denizens of Vijayawada during the Corona pandemic time.



Popular Shoe Mart proprietor Chukkapalli Ajay Kumar, the CPI city secretary, Donepudi Sankar and others felicitated the VMC commissioner and lauded the services of the civic chief. They also praised the services of the VMC sanitation workers stating that the staff had worked relentlessly during the peak time of Coronavirus in March, April and May. They said the Covid cases declined in the city gradually due to the collective efforts of the VMC officials, sanitisation workers and the denizens. The Commissioner and the staff thanked the CPI and Chukkapalli Charities on the occasion.