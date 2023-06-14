Vijayawada: CM Jagan invited for OBC Maha Sangh convention

Vijayawada: Representatives of Rastriya OBC Maha Sangh called on the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and invited him to participate in the 8th National Mega Convention of the Sangh.

The convention, to be held at SV Stadium in Tirupati on August 7, will discuss problems of OBCs across the country and seek solutions. The Maha Sangh has been conducting mega conventions at different places since 2016. The delegation consisted of the All India Backward Classes Federation president Justice V Eswaraiah, Rashtriya OBC Maha Sangh national president Dr T Baba Rao, general secretary Sachin Rajurkar, vice-presidents J Srinivasa Goud and K Sankara Rao. Housing minister J Ramesh was also present on the occasion.