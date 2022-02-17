Vijayawada: Confusion reigns over Sawang's next move

Vijayawada: Will transferred director general of police D Gautam Sawang seek voluntary retirement or is he exploring the possibility of going to Central services? This is the issue that is making rounds in political and official circles here.

The social media on Thursday claimed that Sawang would be appointed as chairman of AP Public Service Commission. But there has been no government order to the effect. In fact, this news was there in Wikipedia as well till afternoon. Later, it was withdrawn.

The APPSC chairman's post is a constitutional one and is normally given to a person from the state who has understanding of the education policy and local employment needs. Sawang is a serving officer and generally officers of the DGP rank even after retirement are not appointed in such posts. It is being said that this could be a test leak from the government side as the sudden transfer of Sawang without posting had invited criticism.

Sources said that government had not issued any orders since it does not want another episode like that of Kanagaraj who was appointed as state election commissioner which resulted in a controversy and following court directive, he had to quit. It is also not known whether Sawang was consulted on this and if he had given his consent or not. He is due to retire after 17 months.

The APPSC chairman post has been lying vacant for the past six months with the completion of term of previous chairman Udaybhaskar.