Vijayawada: Congress accuses government of hoodwinking on capital city

Vijayawada: The State government is hoodwinking people on the pretext that it would not be possible to construct the capital city within the time stipulated by the High Court, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president

Dr Sake Sailajanath, in a statement released from the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Monday.

Referring to the affidavit filed in the High Court by the State government, the PCC chief said that it appeared that the government was trying to dodge the ire of the judiciary. Now it was amply clear that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no intention of building the capital city, he added.

'To divert the attention of the people from the failure of constructing the capital city, the State government brought the district reorganisation into the picture.

The government was finding excuses to take away time without taking up the construction work,' he pointed out.

Dr Sailajanath demanded the CM to explain what he has done in the last three years for the decentralisation for the development of the State. He wondered as to how the government could raise funds for the infrastructure of the new districts. "Every month the government is auctioning bonds at the Reserve Bank of India and mortgaging the State properties," he said.

The government, which promised to the people that it would implement prohibition, is actually promoting liquor sales on a large scale, he alleged.

Even in the formation of the new districts, not a single district was named after great Dalit personalities like Dr BR Ambedkar, Damodaram Sanjivaiah and Gurram Joshua. 'Not a single Dalit MLA or Minister raised their voice against such injustice. People's aspirations are not taken into consideration in the formation of new districts. In essence, districts' formation is full of loopholes,' the PCC chief criticised.