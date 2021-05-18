Vijayawada: Congress concerned over rise in Covid deaths

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the spread of coronavirus in the state at a time when the numbers of coming down in the rest of the country, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) ridiculed the announcement of Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses to the corona victims.

APCC president Dr S Sailajanath in a statement here on Tuesday lambasted the state government for not taking sufficient care to contain the corona deaths.

The huge number of 151 MLAs never called on people to give them confidence at the field level. "What happened to the boasting of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was the opposition leader that he was there for any problem?" he said.

The PCC chief demanded establishment of isolation centres by hiring the buildings near the primary health centres throughout the state for corona patients. He also demanded that the state government should supply Remdesivir injections to the needy patients stating that people were buying the injections spending lakhs of rupees.

The PCC chief asked the government to take over all the private hospitals which were fleecing people by charging huge fee from corona patients. In fact, the government should bear all the expenses of treatment, he demanded.