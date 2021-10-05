Vijayawada: Congress condemns Priyanka Gandhi's arrest

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday stated that the Modi government is digging its own grave by arresting Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh when she was going to console the families of farmers who lost their lives.

APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath, who headed a massive demonstration in spite of heavy rains at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, denounced the action of the UP government for placing hurdles to the tour of Priyanka Gandhi who challenged the anti-people policies of the UP government.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the black farm laws which were not acceptable to the farmers.

The rally which was started at Andhra Ratna Bhavan passed through principal streets and culminated at Kshetraiah Kalakshetram.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sailajanath recalled that the erstwhile Janata government arrested Indira Gandhi on October 3, 1977 which resulted in the downfall of the government.

He said that the Congress would only provide a democratic government and an administration as per the Constitution. He flayed the BJP government at the Centre for adopting anti-people and anti-farmer policies.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the black farm laws, he exuded confidence that the Congress would come to power under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

APCC vice-president Dr Gangadhar, general secretary Rajiv Ratan, Minorities Cell chairman Dada Gandhi, City Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Legal Cell chairman V Gurunadham, RTI Cell chairman PY Kiran Kumar, Human Rights Cell chairman Mannam Rajasekhar, Krishna Rural parliamentary constituency president Borra Kiran, Mahila Congress president Pramila Gandhi, Youth Congress leader Payal Bose and others participated.