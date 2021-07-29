Vijayawada: Constable suspended for derilection of duty

Vijayawada: Constable Rajulapati Kishore working as a writer in Pamarru police station was suspended on Thursday for the negligence in discharging duties.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal issued suspension orders after conducting the enquiry. The constable did not respond to the grievance of the road accident victims who had visited the police station to lodge a complaint and moreover he insulted them.

A car and two-wheeler met with accident recently near Balliparru highway under the Pamarru police station limits. The victims visited the police station and narrated their problem and requested the police to register a case.

Pamarru Sub Inspector of Police instructed the station writer Kishore to register a case. When the accident victims met the writer, he did not respond to their complaint and humiliated them.

The issue was brought to the notice of the Superintendent of Police. The SP after the preliminary enquiry issued orders for the suspension of constable Kishore. He further ordered for the detailed enquiry into the whole episode.

SP Kaushal made it clear on Thursday that stringent action would be taken against the erring police personnel or officials.

He said the police staff, who brings discredit to the department or involves in corruption will not be spared. The SP made it clear he would not tolerate negligence and corruption.