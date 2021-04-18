Vijayawada: Council meeting ends in 2 hours

Vijayawada: The first general body meeting of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation held on Saturday after the VMC elections could not discuss many important subjects due to time constraint.

Due to Covid cases reported in the city and state, the council time reduced to less than two hours only. Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi chaired the first council meeting. The newly elected corporators, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu attended the Council meeting.

Scores of subjects were included in the agenda. Due to time constraint, most subjects were not discussed. The media was not allowed to cover the proceedings in the Council hall. Wearing masks, the corporators, MLAs and Mayor attended the council meeting.

The Opposition parties, the TDP and CPM have raised many issues related to pending works of the storm water drains, slow progress in development works, no distribution of houses to the beneficiaries under the JNNURM, property tax hike and other subjects.

Normally, the council meetings are conducted from morning to evening. Due to Covid problem, the duration of the council meeting reduced. Most subjects in the agenda were not discussed in detail and recommended for office remarks. The Opposition parties alleged the ruling party has passed some resolutions abruptly to benefit the ruling party leaders.