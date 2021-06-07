Vijayawada: Covid campaign vehicle for children protection flagged off

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz flagged off the Covid campaign vehicles for the protection of children at the camp office here on Monday. The publicity vehicles were launched under the auspices of the Women and Child Welfare department, the World Vision and the Crafts organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the district administration worked efficiently in Covid vaccination programme, Covid testing, treatment and other Covid related activities.

The district administration is giving wide publicity for the protection of children from Covid-19 pandemic and the government is depositing Rs10 lakh in the names of the children, who lost their parents due to Covid and the amount will be deposited in the accounts of children.

He said the Women and Child Welfare department with the help of artistes will campaign in the rural areas to protect the children from Covid. He said eight children, who lost their parents were admitted to the Child Care centres in the State.

He said information can be given on 181 and 1098 toll-free number about the children, who lost their parents due to Covid and the district administration would take care of the children.

Joint Collector (welfare) K Mohan Kumar and the officials from Women and Child Welfare department, representatives of NGOs and others attended the event.