Vijayawada: CPM vows to become a strong political force

Vijayawada: The CPM state conference passed a resolution to strengthen the party into a strong political force and fight for the redressal of grievances of people, said CPM newly-elected state secretary V Srinivasa Rao.



Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said the if the BJP is not removed from power at the Centre, the state will be at a great loss. He said the three-day state conference discussed the present situation in the state, policies of the state and Central governments, various issues of people and the CPM's stand on the current issues. He said the BJP had failed to fulfil the Special Category Status promise in the past seven years. Stating that both the previous TDP and present YSRCP governments have burdened the people with taxes, he said the CPM will launch a state-wide struggle against the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government.

Stressing the need to strengthen people's agitations, the CPM state secretary said CPM should be further strengthened as an alternative power to lead the struggles.

He criticised the state government for weakening the cooperative dairy sector and inviting Amul company.

CPM former state secretary P Madhu, state executive secretariat members Y Venkateswara Rao, Ch Babu Rao, M Sitaram, B Tulasidas, P Jamalaiah and V Venkateswarlu were present.