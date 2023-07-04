Vijayawada: CPM warns YSRCP, TDP on alliance with BJP

Vijayawada: As part of Polavaram Project ‘Poru Keka’ Maha Padayatra, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao on Monday made serious political comments regarding BJP, YSRCP and TDP. He warned the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP against continuing their friendship with the BJP. These parties will have a dangerous situation of splitting like Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, he commented.

The Polavaram Project Maha Padayatra led by Srinivasa Rao was conducted at Gannavaram, Purushottapatnam, Mustabada in the Krishna district and Nunna, Payakapuram and Ajith Singh Nagar in the NTR district on Monday.

In this connection, Srinivasa Rao made serious allegations against the BJP, YSRCP and TDP at a public meeting at Mustabada. He said that these three parties neglected the Polavaram Project, displaced villages and rehabilitation colonies. He said the BJP-led Central government betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not releasing funds for the displaced people and R & R colonies.

Srinivasa Rao alleged that the BJP aimed to rule the country as well as in the States and for that, the saffron party will focus on snatching power from the ruling parties in the states or split the political parties, he warned. He suggested the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP to maintain a distance from the dangerous saffron party.

CPM State secretariat members Mantene Sitaram, V Venkateswarlu, Tribal leader Nagamani, CPM Krishna district secretary Y Narasimha Rao and others participated.