Vijayawada: Crucial decision on alliance at appropriate time Purandeswari

Vijayawada: The sudden change in the public posturing of BJP on a day when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met Union Minister and AP state in-charge Muraleedharan in Delhi to discuss the possibility of an alliance between TDP, Jana Sena and BJP to overthrow the YSRCP government, has raised many an eye brow in the political circles. It is said that Pawan had maintained his stand that the anti-incumbency votes should not be allowed to be split.

Meanwhile, at a media conference in Vijayawada, BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the party would take a crucial decision on the alliances in Andhra Pradesh at an appropriate time.

Purandeswari said that the JSP was a friendly party for the BJP and soon she would also meet Pawan Kalyan.

Purandeswari stressed upon the party objective to take steps to strengthen the party from the grassroots level. She said a zone-wise tour will be conducted to interact with the party activists in Andhra Pradesh.

Armed with data, Purandeswari took a dig at the failures of the ruling party both regarding the number of contempt of court cases and the financial situation in the state. She said on the legal front, there was no other State in the country which had so many contempt of court cases like Andhra Pradesh.

She further said, “On several occasions, the Centre has cautioned the State relating to financial matters. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has raised debts to the tune of Rs 7.14 lakh crore in the last four years. Of the total, around Rs 4 lakh crore debts are unofficial. As against this, the previous TDP government had raised Rs 2.65 lakh crore in five years.”

She said about Rs 50,000 crore was going towards debt servicing and this would adversely affect the development of the state and even governance would go for a toss.

She said the matter will be taken to the knowledge of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded that the YSRCP government release a white paper over the debts.

She said the government had even diverted funds of all corporations, employees like GPF and ESI. Purandeswari said the Central government releases 14th and 15th Finance commission grants to the village panchayats but the state government is diverting the grants and added that only 30 percent grants are reaching the village panchayats.