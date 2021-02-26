Vijayawada: Dalit women exhorted to focus on kids' education

Vijayawada: Social Welfare Department principal secretary Kaki Sunita called upon the Dalit women to concentrate on the studies of their children keeping in view their bright future.

Addressing the 15th annual conference of Dalit Sthree Sakthi here with national convener of DSS Geddam Jhansi in the chair, Sunita said that it was highly regrettable that only 20 percent of women belonged to scheduled castes are benefitted under the Amma Vodi scheme. She asked them to take initiative to get benefit of all the government schemes. Likewise, the Dalit women are lagging in getting scholarships from the government for the further studies of their children.

Sunita complimented the Dalit Sthree Sakthi in general and its national convener Geddam Jhansi for their relentless work for the uplift of Dalit women.

She released the souvenir "We are One Woman-15 years journey", the 15th annual report of DSS and brief introduction of the Constitution books in the meeting.

Earlier, Geddam Jhansi in her inaugural speech said that Dalit Sthree Sakthi has been striving for the last 15 years for the welfare and uplift of Dalit women. She said that it has achieved successes, faced challenges and overcame troubles during the one and a half decade. 10,000 women are being trained by the DSS to face the problems both at home and outside.

Retired IAS officer Usha Kumari said that the officers who are working hard for the uplift of Dalits are facing hardship and harassment. Despite of the harassments, they are still working to achieve goals.

Dr Lavanya, Viswanatha Reddy, Prof Jayasri, Kiran Kumar, Prasad, Seshu and others also addressed the gathering.

Many coordinators from the two Telugu states, Dalit women leaders of various districts also participated. AP coordinator Hemalata proposed a vote of thanks.