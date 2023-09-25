  • Menu
Vijayawada: Dance ballet enthrals audience

Artistes performing a dance ballet at Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham in Vijayawada on Saturday
Vijayawada: Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham organised a dance programme of Iswarya Haresh and troupe of Mumbai at Siddhartha auditorium on Saturday. Iswarya Harish is the disciple of Jayasree Rajagopalan and Dr Padma Subramanian. Iswarya Harish propagated Bharatha Nrityam, which was innovated by Dr Padma Subramaniam. Iswarya had travelled many countries with her troupe to perform Bhartha Nrityam. She is running a dance school namely Nrityalaya Academy of Performing Arts in Mumbai.

Iswarya presented a dance ballet basing on the life of Ramadasu duly incorporating the compositions of Ramadasu, who was the devotee of Rama and attained ‘moksha’ with ‘bhakthi margam’. Iswarya Harish performed with Samitha Subrahmanyan, Srilakshmi Siva, Pooja Prasad, Sravani Rahul Pawar, Sukanya Nagdha, Saranya Shetti, Sambhavi Singh, Varshini Harish.

With the rich experience of the artistes, the audience enjoyed the programme. Dr Jayasree Rajagopalan’s nattuvangam was effective and the expressions and moments of the artistes are appreciated by the dance lovers. PV Harish rendered vocal support and this ballet was also supported by Aditya Rajagopalan on mridangam, Bala Subramanian on violin and Kumar Krishnan on flute. Artistes were felicitated by the organizers and appreciated the programme.

