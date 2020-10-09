Vijayawada: Delightful day for students of VMC schools

Vijayawada: It was a delightful day for over 25,000 students studying in 107 Municipal Corporation schools in the city as Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme officially launched in the State.



The State government has started the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, which contains three pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, textbooks, notebooks and belt. Students wearing masks along with their parents went to the schools to collect the kits. School staff maintained physical distance and handed over the kits one by one. The government has insisted that the biometric should be maintained in distribution of kits. But, the server was very slow and the teachers could not upload the details of the distribution. Most teachers have taken the signatures of the parents and handed over the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits. Both students and parents overjoyed after receiving the kits. SKVR Municipal Corporation Elementary School students joyfully came to school wearing masks to collect the Vidya Kanuka kits. School HM M Nagamani said for the first time such kits distributed by the government. She said the workbook will be very useful to the students.

Shaik Saidani, a parent of third class student Sk Baji said she was very happy to receive the kit. She said the uniforms distributed till last year were not good and children faced problem to wear. Like Nagamani and Saidani, thousands of parents mostly mothers rushed to 107 VMC schools in the city to collect the kits. The distribution will continue for two more days.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas distributed kits at Gandhiji Municipal Corporation High School in One Town. He said the State government is implementing many schemes for the promotion of education and developing infrastructure facilities under Nadu-Nedu scheme. He said the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits are distributed under the Nava Ratnalu which was promised by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

MLA Malladi Vishnu distributed kits at the AKTP High School in Satyanaryanapuram.

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh distributed kits at the VMC High School in Patamata.