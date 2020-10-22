Vijayawada: Devotees follow Covid norms at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Dasara festivities continued as per the Covid guidelines at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanam, Durga temple, at Indrakeeladri on Thursday, the sixth day of the nine-Day Navaratri celebrations. Thousands of devotees visited the temple for the darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga, who was adorned as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi. Devotees visited the temple wearing masks and temple administration took all measures to ensure sanitisation of queue lines.

On the other hand, Archaka Sabha was conducted in the sixth floor of the Maha mandapam, where 50 Archakas were felicitated by the temple administration.

Authorities presented Rs 3,500 cash, Sesha Vastram, prasadam to each of them on the occasion. Trust Board chairman P Sominaidu said he was delighted to honour and felicitate 50 archakas during the Navaratri celebrations. Temple EO M Suresh Babu praised the services of Archakas and recalled their services to the temple.

Hundreds of devotees started visiting the temple since morning. Due to Covid restrictions, only 10,000 devotees are being allowed during Navaratri celebrations. On behalf of the Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy temple in Chittoor district, temple EO Ch Chandrasekhar Reddy presented the silk vastrams to the Goddess Kanakadurga on Thursday.