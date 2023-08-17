Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 17 August, 2023
- Rangareddy: Three held for two kgs of ganja confiscation
- Illegal car bike racing event raises environmental concerns
- Hyderabad: Cuffs on four for rowdy-sheeter’s murder
- Thyagaraja music fest from Aug 18 to 22
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu NGO promotes vulture conservation using art
- CM Jagan invited for Gurukul Trust School stone-laying function
- Lokesh yatra to enter erstwhile Krishna on Aug 19
- Centre gives nod for Guntur–Bibinagar doubling project
- Thiruvananthapuram: Woman begins protest before Kerala Secretariat
Just In
Vijayawada: DGP Rajendranath Reddy inaugurates 6th Battalion road
Highlights
Vijayawada: The State Director General of Police K Rajendranath Reddy along with Managlagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the road...
Vijayawada: The State Director General of Police K Rajendranath Reddy along with Managlagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the road connecting the Vijayawada-Chennai national highway and AP State Police Sixth Battalion located near Managlagiri.
The new road will be very useful to the Battalion staff and the local residents. The Battalion staff had conveyed their problems to the local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. The MLA responded positively and took the initiative and sanctioned Rs 2.30 crore for laying the road with central lighting and side drains.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS