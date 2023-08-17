Vijayawada: DGP Rajendranath Reddy inaugurates 6th Battalion road

Vijayawada: The State Director General of Police K Rajendranath Reddy along with Managlagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the road connecting the Vijayawada-Chennai national highway and AP State Police Sixth Battalion located near Managlagiri.

The new road will be very useful to the Battalion staff and the local residents. The Battalion staff had conveyed their problems to the local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. The MLA responded positively and took the initiative and sanctioned Rs 2.30 crore for laying the road with central lighting and side drains.