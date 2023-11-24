Vijayawada: Disabled children excel in quiz contest

Vijayawada : Quiz programme was organised by Uma Educational and Technical Institute of Kakinada with the support from Seva in Action and Bengaluru-based Mind Tree for the students suffering from mentally retard, cerebral palsy, autism, hearing and visual challenges at Makineni Basava Punnaiah Vijnana Kendram (MBVK) here on Thursday.

Assistant director of the department for the Differently-abled, transgender and senior citizens Ramana was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, he complimented the students, their parents and teachers for participating in the programme and said that such competitions will help bring out innate talent among the differently-abled students. The government has been implementing various welfare programmes for the disabled persons and they should avail them, he added.

Samagra Siksha Abhiyan coordinator Annapurna said that her department would also conduct such programmes in future. The first prize winners were presented reward of Rs 10,000 and the second prize winners were given Rs 6,000.

Director of Uma Educational and Technical Institute SP Reddy said that this is the second year they are conducting quiz competitions for the disabled students. He thanked the sponsors to the programme for their support.

V Kama Raju, LV Jayasri, Tulasi, Venkatesh, Ram Kamal Manoj, Ravi Bhargava and others participated.