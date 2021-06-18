Vijayawada: Distribution of food resumes at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Durga temple administration on Thursday resumed the distribution of food packets to devotees.

The temple used to serve food to the devotees before lockdown was imposed on May 5.

The temple administration suspended the service since then. Around 500 food packets were distributed to the devotees on Thursday. Now, the temple administration is planning to distribute 1000 food packets on Friday because the attendance will be slightly more on Friday and Sunday.

The impact of Covid-19 is clearly visible in the city and there is a drastic fall in devotees visiting the temple. The income of the temple is also declined sharply.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple is the second biggest temple in the State and over 20,000 devotees used to visit before outbreak of Covid in March 2020. Since then, the attendance gradually declined.

Though the Covid cases decreased from over 20,000 per day in May to less than 10,000 per day in recent days in June, the devotees are still reluctant to visit the temple.