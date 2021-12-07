Vijayawada: District admin getting ready to host Bhavani Deeksha Viramana

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said elaborate arrangements will be made for successful conduct of Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment to be held at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple from December 25 to 29.

The Minister said Giri Pradakshina will be allowed this year for the convenience of devotees.

Conducting a meeting with officials of various departments at Farmers Training Centre on Tuesday, regarding Bhavani Deeksha Viraman and Kalasa Jyothi rally, the minister said as thousands of devotees will attend the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment, the temple authorities should make arrangement keeping in view of Covid guidelines. Referring to Kalasa Jyothi, he said a procession with torches will be held on December 18 evening.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas instructed the officials to arrange four Homa Gundams to perform Homam in the open area near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. The officials were also told to arrange queue lines with barricades for the hassle-free darshan for the lakhs of devotees.

He instructed the officials to provide drinking water and other facilities and keep ready expert swimmers near the bathing ghats.

The officials were instructed to supply uninterrupted power during the five-day ritual and to mark the parking places in advance through the media so that the visiting devotees need not suffer for parking their vehicles.

Durga temple trust board chairman P Somi Naidu said free darshan will be provided to the devotees during the five days and all services will be stalled in the temple. He said darshan timings are from 3 am to 10.30 pm every day.

Durga temple executive officer D Bhramaramba said five free queue lines will be arranged for the speedy darshan and Rs 300 tickets will also be available on the ghat road near the information centre.

Earlier, Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Collector Nivas, Joint Collector Madhavi Latha, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Sub-Collector G Suryasai Praveen Chand and the officials of various departments inspected the Durga temple, Ghat road and Krishna river bathing ghats for the arrangements to be made for the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana.