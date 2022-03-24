Vijayawada: Doctors seek transparency in transfers

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the grave injustice being meted out to the doctors across the State in the case of transfers, Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association president Dr Shyamsundar said that the officials have been transferring doctors as per their whims and fancies without any transparency.

It is high time Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took initiative to set things right in the irrational transfers of the doctors without following rules and without caring for their submissions, he said.

Referring to the instances of the injustice here on Wednesday, Dr Shyamsundar said that wife and husband were transferred if they were working at one place on the pretext that they should not work at one place, which is nothing but sadism. 'Even the doctors suffering from cancer, are transferred to far off places on the pretext that transfer is due.'

'The officials said that doctors were transferred since they were doing private practice. In such cases, the non-practicing doctors should not be transferred. Doctors, who were not practicing, should be allowed to work in the same place without transfer, if they are not interested.'

If the station seniority is taken into consideration, it should be applicable to all. But surprisingly, only 30% doctors were transferred which is unjust, he added.

Dr Shyamsundar said there was hardly any transparency in transfers, otherwise, how come only a few people got transfer orders before others. Moreover, it would be unjust to initiate transfers at a time when practical examinations are going on in subjects like ENT, Ophthalmology and other subjects, he questioned.

The Government Doctors Association requested the government officials to rectify the mistakes. A doctor couple should be allowed to work at the same place and chronic patients should not be transferred, the association requested.

Dr Shyamsundar appealed to the Commissioner of Family Welfare; Principal Secretary; Director of Health; APVVP Commissioner; and DME and other officials to reconsider the transfer orders in the larger interest of the doctor fraternity.