Vijayawada: Dr Prabhavati singles winner in DRM Cup

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South-Central Railway conducted DRM Cup-Republic Day Tennis tournament at the Railway Stadium here. As part of 73rd Republic Day celebrations, men's doubles, women's singles and mixed doubles tennis events were conducted. A total of five teams participated for men's doubles event in the league. Total ten matches were played.

Divisional Commercial Manager K Rajendra Prasad and retired TTI SS Reddy were the winners of men's doubles event. Dr K Prabhavati, Physiotherapist emerged victorious in women's singles in a knock out match.

DRM Shivendra Mohan, ADRM D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM M Srikanth and senior DSC Valleswara Babji Thokala congratulated the winners and runners up players. The winners will be awarded on the ensuing Republic Day event. The first runners up are A Srinivasa Rao and K Murali Krishna and the second runners up are K Sampath and K Yohan.

Women's single's event winner is Dr K Prabhavati, physiotherapist and runner M Sarasawti.

In the mixed doubles event, the winners were K Rajendra Prasad and Dr K Prabhavati and the runners up are M Nageswara Rao and M Saraswati.