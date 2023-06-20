Vijayawada: Draft electoral roll to be published on Oct 17 says Mukesh Kumar Meena

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, annual summary revision of voters list will be carried out in view of the coming 2024 general elections.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat here on Monday, the CEO said that as part of pre-revision, activity campaign will be taken up. He said training was being given to electoral registration officers from June 1 to July 20.

House-to-house verification will be conducted by BLOs from July 21 to August 21. Rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will be taken up from August 22 to September 29. He said as many as 45,951 polling stations were available in the State.

The Chief Electoral officer said that the draft electoral roll will be published by October 17 and claims and objections will be accepted from October 17 to November 30. Disposal of claims and objections will be completed by December 12 and final publication of electoral roll will be made on January 5, 2024.

The CEO said polling stations will be available within a distance of 2 km for every locality.

He appealed to political parties to appoint booth-level agents and extend cooperation in house-to-house verification.

He said on an average there will be 700 voters for every 1,000 population. He said special campaign dates have been fixed during the period of lodging claims and objections on October 28 and 29 and November 18 and 19. All the electors and eligible citizens who will attain 18 years of age as on January 1, 2024 can file applications for enrollment.