Vijayawada: Driving schools to face action for violation of norms says Commissioner M Purendra

Vijayawada: Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra conducted surprise checks of the driving schools in the district and noticed some driving schools are not following the guidelines issued by the transport department. He warned that stern action will be taken and license to run the driving schools will be cancelled if the schools do not follow the guidelines.

In a press release on Thursday, Purendra said the transport department gave permission to 13 driving schools in the district and 11 schools are maintained by private institutions. He said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and transport commissioner have issued directives to the officials to conduct the surprise check on driving schools.

He said the officials are inspecting the maintenance of the driving schools and infrastructure facilities available in the driving schools. He said the officials have noticed some driving schools are issuing only Form 5 and not issuing Form 5A.

He said the issuing of Form 5A is mandatory. He said saving of engine fuel and efficient learning are to be taught in the institutions to the learners and later form 5A must be issued to the trainees. He suggested the driving schools to take care of issuing Form 5A besides giving good training in driving of heavy vehicles.

He served notices to some schools for not following the guidelines. He warned that permission to the driving schools will be cancelled if the institutions run only one batch after taking permission to run four batches at a time. Motor Vehicle Inspectors Sanjeev Kumar, DSS Naik, KSN Prasad and others participated in the surprise checks.