Vijayawada: Durga temple earns Rs 4.08 crore during Dasara

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple earned an income of Rs 4.08 crore during the nine-day Dasara celebration held from October 7 to 15.

Temple Executive Officer D Bramarambha and temple trust board chairman P Sominaidu speaking to media on Monday gave the details of the income. The temple earned an income of Rs1.58 crore on sale of paddu prasadam at Rs 15 each laddu. The temple earned Rs 12.02 lakh from Keshakhandam, Rs 30.72 lakh from Paroksha and Pratyeka Laksha Kumkumarchana.

A total of Rs 18.44 lakh was earned on Paroksha & Pratyeka Chandihomam, Rs17.50 lakh on Paroksha & Pratyeka Saraswathi Alankarana pooja. The temple got a total of 1.89 lakh on Paroksha & Pratyeka Sri Chakra Vachana. Rs 79.50 lakh income was generated through sale of Rs 300 ticket and Rs 64.68 lakh earned on sale of Rs100 ticket.

While Rs1.15 lakh was earned from publication photos and calendars, Rs 11.37 lakh from sarees auction, Rs1.72 lakh Hundi donations and others.

A total of 5,75,000 pilgrims visited the temple during the Dasara Navaratri festival period and during the past 11 days 15,79,372 laddu prasadams were sold, they said.