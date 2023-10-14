Vijayawada: Durga temple gears up for Dasara fete from tomorrow

Vijayawada : Stage is set for the 9-day Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, scheduled to begin from Sunday.

According to Vedic and Hindu almanac, the celebrations will begin on Aswayuja Suddha Padyami and continue till October 23 on Aswayuja Suddha Dasami (Vijaya Dasami). The festivities will be concluded with Teppostavam on the same day.

Sri Kanaka Durga Temple is one of the most popular and second largest temple in the Telugu States in terms of devotees and revenue. Dasara fete will be celebrated in a magnificent manner here where lakhs of devotees will visit the temple during the festival every year. Hence, the officials of endowments, revenue, municipal and police departments made elaborate arrangements for organising the festival in a grand scale this year too. Works of queue lines, prasadam counters, lockers and others were already completed.

CM offers silk robes on October 20

This year Moola Nakshatram is the auspicious day since it is the janma nakshatram of the deity and falls on October 20. Hence, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer silk robes to the Goddess on this day. Usually, one to 1.5 lakh devotees would visit the temple and have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga on this day. This year, the authorities are expecting over 2 lakh devotees on this day. The authorities informed that darshan timing is from 4 am to 11 pm. On the first day, the Goddess will give darshan from 9 am and on the remaining days, darshan timings will be from 4 am to 11 pm. On Moola Nakshatram day, the timings are from 2 am to 11 pm.