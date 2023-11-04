Vijayawada: Election preparations in full swing, says CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena

Vijayawada : NTR district collector S Dilli Rao informed that the officials are gearing up for the conduct of general and Assembly polls with Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer guidelines.

On Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena held a video conference over the election preparations with all the district collectors, SPs, Revenue and other departments.

District collector S Dilli Rao along with NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, joint collector P Sampath Kumar and others participated in the video conference. District Election Management Plan (DEMP) was presented through a powerpoint.

They explained about the availability of human resources, police forces deployed during the previous elections and forces required for the upcoming elections, security personnel, vehicles required for election personnel, other facilities, dispatch centre, receipt centre, training centre, strong room, counting centre etc.,

Later, the collector also explained about the FIRs which were registered regarding violations of election rules during last elections, status of the cases etc.,

NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata explained about law and order, problem areas, mapping of the most problematic areas during the meeting.