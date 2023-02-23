Vijayawada: Empower women from lower strata of society

Vijayawada (NTR district): Development of women is linked to the empowerment of the women in the lowest strata in society, said Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) Kaki Sunitha while addressing 17th anniversary celebrations of Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) here on Wednesday. DSS national convener Geddam Jhansi presided over the meeting.

Sunita said the development of the State is possible only with the development of Dalit women. She expressed dissatisfaction over the poor implementation of the enactment to protect Dalit and Adivasi women from atrocities and violence. She recalled that a website on the issue was developed by the women and child welfare department. She appealed to the women to utilise the welfare schemes and facilities introduced by the State government.

General Administration department Principal Secretary Praveen Kumar hailed the hard work of Dalit Sthree Sakthi, which has been doing yeomen service for the welfare of Dalit women. The word Dalit is the symbol of struggle and Dalit Sthree is the personification of revolutionary power, he said. "Women should strive hard to break the shackles of slavery which is guarded by the caste system in the society," he added.

Women and Child Welfare department Principal Secretary Ravichandra appealed to women to utilise the schemes like Mission Vatsalya for their uplift. Retired Judge David Ratna Kumar said that women empowerment is possible if there are social, financial and political equalities.

Additional Director of Prosecution Bhaira Koteswara Rao said that the implementation of laws is possible only through struggle.

National convener Geddam Jhansi narrated the upheavals the DSS faced all these 17 years in safeguarding the interests of Dalit girls and women. She outlined an action plan to be undertaken by the DSS - Quality education for Dalit girls, necessary training for youth to wean them away from drug abuse, necessary protection and legal help for the Dalit and Adivasi girls and women from violence at home and in society, adequate training in legal procedures, DSS to work with like-minded people and institutions, DSS to support Dalit women and men who wish to join politics.