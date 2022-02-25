Vijayawada: Encroachments new bane for Fakeer Gudem

Vijayawada: Encroachments and pollution haunt the residents of Fakeer Gudem, a small colony located on the banks of Bandar canal and Skew bridge on national highway.

Since the colony is located very close to Skew bridge, some residents face air and sound pollution. Due to passing of thousands of vehicles on Chennai-Kolkata national highway via Benz circle, the air and sound pollution is very high near the Skew bridge.

Since many houses were built along the narrow lanes in the colony, the residents face problem in parking their vehicles. Due to its location near the highway, commercial activity is also increased in recent years. There are several car washing and vehicle repairing workshops in the colony.

As many small houses were constructed during the past few decades, poor and middleclass families can get rented houses at lower rates in the colony.

Many families have encroached the Canal bund and constructed houses.

During summer, Bandar canal dries up, emanating stink and raising mosquito menace.

The residents have to bear poor hygienic environment when water dries up in the canal. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has developed underground drainage system and side drains were also built in recent years to check water stagnation during rainy season. The VMC laid roads and provided facilities like drinking water, street lighting etc over the years.