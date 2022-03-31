Vijayawada: Engineers' team bags ELS Trophy in SCR cricket tourney

Vijayawada: Engineers Team led by Jaya Kumar won the tournament by defeating Bogies section led by Ravinder in the finals in the cricket tournament organised by Vijayawada division of SCR for the Electric Loco Shed (ELS) staff on Wednesday at Rail Mini Stadium here.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager D Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the tournament along with Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer Ch Dinesh Reddy.

In all seven teams participated in the tourney and seven matches were conducted in knock out system in 15-over-format in which 80 staff working in various sections of ELS participated.

The ELS cricket tournament is regularly conducted every year for the last 20 years among various sections of ELS. Owing to Covid19, the tournament was not conducted for the past two years. Marking the Ruby Jubilee Year-40th Anniversary of Electric Loco Shed, the cricket tournament was conducted in a grand manner with wide participation from the staff.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth, Ch Dinesh Reddy and Valleswara Babji congratulated the winners of the tournament and staff for participating with great enthusiasm.