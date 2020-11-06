Vijayawada: Enrolment of voters for MLC polls to end today

Vijayawada: The YSRCP Teachers Federation leaders visited various municipal corporation schools in Vijayawada Central assembly constituency limits on Thursday and created awareness among the teachers on the enrolment of voters for the MLC polls to be held soon.

The federation general secretary Md Imtiaz, leaders Nagesh Chand, Kareemulla, Sudhakar and others participated in the awareness campaign.

The last date for the enrolment of voters for the Teachers MLC polls will end on Friday.

The federation leaders have appealed to the teachers to enrol their names and take part in the voting.

They requested the teachers to hand over the applications in the special counter arranged in the VMC office and added that residence proof certificate and service certificates should be enclosed with the application.