Vijayawada: Ensure quality in construction of houses, officials told

Vijayawada: Proposals have been forwarded to the Central government to construct 2.32 lakh houses in the State, said Managing Director of State Housing Corporation K Venkata Ramana Reddy while addressing the officials of the corporation here on Monday.

The managing director instructed the officials to take action to provide basic infrastructure in the layouts for constructing the houses.

Venkata Ramana Reddy took the charge as the managing director of the State Housing Corporation here on Monday.

Later, he conducted a review meeting with the officials of the housing corporation. The officials informed the managing director that so far the construction of 2.25 houses was completed. The MD instructed them to complete the rest of the houses at an early date. The construction of houses which were at various stages should be completed immediately, he said.

The houses which were completed at basement level and roof level could be taken up immediately and the beneficiaries should be provided a low interest loan of Rs 35,000 to enable them to complete the houses. Infrastructure facilities like roads, drinking water, drainage connection and electricity should be provided immediately. The MD cautioned them to give priority for quality in the construction.

Joint managing director M Siva Prasad, executive director Chandrasekhar, chief engineer GV Prasad, superintendent engineers C Jaya Ramachari and S Nagabhushanam, chief general manager N Annapurna, general manager Sri Ramulu and others were also present.