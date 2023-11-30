Vijayawada: ETTC, Divisional Rly Hospital bag BEE 5-Star Ratings

Vijayawada : In yet another milestone, Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC) and Divisional Railway Hospital on Wednesday were conferred with Bureau of Energy Efficiency ‘5-Star Rating’ for their innovative energy saving measures and usage of standard electrical appliances in daily work. These 5-Star rating labels would be valid till the next three years. BEE presented the award on the basis of annual energy performance index (EPI)—annual energy consumption per square meter area. Both the institutions have drastically reduced their energy consumption using solar and other energy efficient electrical appliances.

Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC) here imparts training courses such as initial, refresher, promotional and special courses to running, traction rolling stock, and electric multiple unit and traction distribution staff of South Central Railway. With days passing by and increased working hours and volumes of trainees undertaking training courses at the institute, ETTC was very successful in reining in the average energy consumption purely because of various energy conservation measures adopted in recent times. The EPI was reduced drastically to 29.18 in 2023. Accordingly, BEE has awarded a 5-Star rating to the building on November 17. ETTC has bagged the 5-Star rating consecutively for the second time.

The new OPD building constructed in 2020 was purely built as per IGBC norms and was also awarded IGBC platinum rating--the highest standard rating. This is the first Platinum rated IGBC green service building on Indian Railways. The entire hospital building is Energy Efficient with 100 percent LED lights, BLDC fans, water coolers and Inverter/star rated AC units. Irrespective of increased built-up area of 1,444.4 square meters, additional electrical loads and hospital working round the clock, the consumption of the Railway Hospital here reduced by 94,336 units and EPI was reduced to 30.9 kWh/Sqm this year. This is the first 5-Star Rating for the Railway Hospital. Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil congratulated T Suresh Babu, senior DEE (maintenance) and electrical staff for bagging the prestigious Bureau of Energy Efficiency 5-Star Ratings to ETTC and Railway Hospital.