Vijayawada: Exemption from duties on festival days sought

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the state chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena requesting the latter to give exemption from the duties to the revenue staff from verification of EVMs on October 22, 23 and November 12 for Durgashtami, Vijaya Dasami and Diwali.

The APRSA state president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary Chebrolu Krishna Murthy and other leaders submitted a representation in this regard to the CEO. They said Durgashtami, Vijaya Dasami and Deepavali are important festivals in the state and give exemption to the staff from attending the duties.



They said the revenue staff will be attending the duties of special summary revision-2024 and other orders are also issued to attend the duty of the verification of EVMs without fail in the state from October 16 to November 12, 2023.