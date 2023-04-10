Vijayawada: Fake doctor arrested

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada police have arrested a man, who cheated patients and public in the guise of a doctor to earn easy money.

The accused was identified as Dharmavarapu Jayaram (24) of Vizianagaram district. With the intention of earning easy money in a short time, he started to cheat the patients. For this, he entered Vijayawada Andhra Hospital's patients ward directly on April 4 and collected Rs 7,500 from the patients and their relatives by saying that he was an anaesthesiologist. Likewise, he also collected Rs 10,000 from a patient of Vijaya hospital. Besides, the accused cheated a patient at American hospital by collecting Rs 10,000. In all these cases, the accused cheated the patients in the name of treatment.

After receiving complaints, NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata appointed a special team consisting of Suryaraopeta CI BH Venkateswarlu, SI K Pramila, V Rambha and K Phanindra under the supervision of DCP Vishal Gunny and South ACP B Ravi Kiran to curb this sort of cheating. The police detained the accused Jayaram at Vijayawada Varadhi on Sunday and recovered Rs 4,500 and seized mobile phone from his possession.