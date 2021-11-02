Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct cloud computing certification programme

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is coducting an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing certification programme online from November 9 to 13, according to the deputy director KNVN Murthy. He said in a statement here on Tuesday that the programme would be in six modules with the introduction of Amazon Web Services in the first module to make the participants understand the important resources of AWS that are required to architect an application. In the second module, the participants would learn to launch, connect and work with virtual machines which are EC2 instances by AWS and learn other services associated with EC2.

In the third module, the participants would learn implementation of networking using public and private subnets with VPC and routing traffic from private instances to the internet. Likewise, in the fourth module, the participants would learn about how to securely manage the application and the AWS account using various Amazon security services.

In the fifth module of AWS training, the participants would learn about the different object storage services offered by AWS, identify when to use a specific service, how to store/transfer data using these services and to optimise storage cost.

In the sixth and last module, the participants would learn about the different machine learning services in AWS which are automated and can be readily used.

He said that a few of the above-mentioned services will be demonstrated during the online training.

The interested may contact KNVN Murthy, deputy director of the FAPCCI on mobile: 9989338772, or SK Sahabuddin, programme coordinator, mobile: 8008579624, or email id: info@fapcc.in