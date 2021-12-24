Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct webinar on GST on Dec 28

Vijayawada: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is conducting a webinar on 'Goods and Services Tax - Framework of Technology Driven Tax and Changing Scenario' from 3 pm to 4.30 pm on December 28.

In a statement released here on Thursday, Programme coordinator Sk Sahabuddin said that development economist Dr Nagaiah and business analyst YVS Prasad Rao will address the webinar on the changing scenario in the country due to the GST regime.

The FAPCCI is an apex body representing the interests of the industry, trade and commerce in Andhra Pradesh. The FAPCCI has its nominees in many government and semi-government organisations to represent the interest of the members. The FAPCCI is an important forum for interaction between the government and business and industry in a global perspective and it's a professional organisation that works to protect and expand the business and industry.

Those interested to participate in the webinar may contact SK Sahabuddin on mobile numbers 8008579624, 08662452256 or through email vjwfapcci@gmail.com.