Vijayawada: FAPCCI webinar on intellectual property rights from tomorrow

Vijayawada: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a three-day training programme from March 24 to develop a broad understanding of intellectual property rights (IPR) amongst micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). FAPCCI programme officer SK Sahabuddin said in a statement here on Tuesday that the objective of the programme is to significantly raise the level of awareness, interest and knowledge about IPR issues and provide insights on the creation, ownership and protection of intellectual property.

This event will also help MSMEs to get familiarised with various types of IPR including patents, trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications (GIs), industrial designs, utility models, collective marks, certification marks, trade secrets and IPR incentive schemes. The sessions will be handled by legal and IP experts, he said.

Referring to the topics to be covered, Sahabuddin said that introduction to IP, national and international framework of intellectual property rights, IPR laws and practices in India, IP enforcement and IP enforcement machinery in India, practical challenges in enforcing an IP right/judicial scenario, leverage of IPR in industry and businesses, IP commercialization and deployment, IP audit/exchange of IPRs/technology and merchandise licensing, IP promotion for startups and MSMEs and the Government initiatives, IP components and filling procedures, basics of copyrights, GI and industrial designs.

For further details, interested persons may contact programme coordinator SK Sahabuddin at 8008579624 and 08662452256.