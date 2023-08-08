Vijayawada: Financial assistance to tenant farmers demanded

VijayawadaVijayawada: All India Kisan Mahasabha national president Ravula Venkaiah has demanded the State government to give financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre and Rs 20,000 for two acres to the tenant farmers for the cultivation of crops in the State.

He addressed the farmers at Dharna Chowk here on Monday. Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam organised the Maha Dharna demanding the government to address the problems of tenant farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravula Venkaiah said the average debt of farmers in Andhra Pradesh is Rs 2.45 lakh and Andhra Pradesh ranked third in the country in farmers’ suicides, with most of them are very poor and tenant farmers. He alleged the State and Central governments are not implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and the farmers are facing many hardships due to non-payment of support price.

He alleged the BJP-led Central government enacted three black laws causing huge losses to the farmers. He said the farmers made a prolonged struggle forcing the government to withdraw the three laws. Ravula Venkaiah demanded the government to waive off loans up to Rs 2 lakh of the farmers.

Farmers’ leader and former Minister Vadde Sobhanadriswara Rao demanded the Central government to withdraw the power bill 2022 and alleged the BJP-led government is adopting anti-farmer policies. He said the BJP government is waiving off loans worth lakhs of crores rupees of the corporate groups but not implementing loan waivers to the farmers.

Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers Association State general secretary P Jamalaiah demanded the government to issue ID cards to all tenant farmers and give financial assistance for the cultivation of crops. State Artisans Association general secretary Ramanjaneyulu, Rythu Sangam leader Kommana Nageswara Rao, Praja Natya Mandali State president P Chandra Naik, secretary Chinnam Penchalaiah and others

attended.