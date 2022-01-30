Vijayawada: Financially sound Discoms deliver better services

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has strongly felt the need to balance the interest of consumers and the DISCOMs and to focus on a consumer-centric approach in power sector and improving financial stability and operational efficiency of the DISCOMs, said Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy, the Chairman of APERC.

On concluding the public hearings and State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting on ARR and Tariff filings of the DISCOMs for FY22-23 with online participation, Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said that financially sound and healthy DISCOMs can deliver better services to the consumers by quality and reliable supply. He took the feedback from the consumers and other stakeholders.

In a statement on Sunday, Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said, "Protecting the consumers' interests and strengthening the power utilities are the two major objectives of the Commission."

The APERC and power utilities should work in equilibrium for the development of the sector.

The APERC would keep consumers interest in mind while making every decision, said the APERC chairman along with members of APERC P Rajagopal Reddy and Thakur Rama Singh.

According to APERC officials, the electricity demand projected for Agriculture and other Agriculture allied services (LT&HT) for FY22-23 is 19,819 MU for around 19 lakh services. The officials of the power utilities said that sales projected by the DISCOMs are 66,530 million units wherein around 38,199 MU (57 percent) of demand is required towards domestic and industrial categories for around 1.52 crore consumers who constitute 79.8 per cent of the total 1.91 crore electricity consumers in the State.

Though APERC conducts public hearings on tariff proposals once in a year, any consumers/stakeholder in the State can express their views/suggestions/ observations to secretary APERC any time in 365 days in the year with regard to improvement of the system and protect the interests of the consumers and for betterment of the power sector. Secretary APERC C Rama Krishna along with senior officials of the APERC have analysed and explained the views of the stakeholders on tariff issues to the commission.